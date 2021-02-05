Hard Rock Café Franchise Group relied on the forum selection clause in a timeshare contract between Michael Pomerantz and Palace Premier, a Mexican corporation that does business as International Hotel Co., in asking Magistrate Judge Heather K. McShain to dismiss tort claims that Pomerantz filed against Hard Rock in Chicago. The membership agreement Pomerantz signed with International Hotel called for litigating “any controversy over the interpretation or execution of this agreement” in Cancun, Mexico.Based on changes that …