Indicted by his successor, Brian Towne, former state’s attorney in LaSalle County, filed a First Amendment retaliation claim within two years of when the charges were dismissed. But a federal judge — applying a 2016 opinion from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Towne insists is inconsistent with the Supreme Court’s 2019 decision in McDonough v. Smith — tossed the case because the countdown for suing started running from the date of the indictment.Affirming, the 7th Circuit concluded McDonough “has not disturbed …