Based on the tight timing in a series of banking transactions (a $200,000 transfer to Dr. Aldo Ruffolo from Lakeland Radiologists LLC, which subsequently filed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition, and a $200,000 transfer from Ruffolo to Dr. Omer Aker, as the initial payment on a $600,000 stock purchase agreement), a bankruptcy trustee argued — as part of adversary proceedings where Aker’s attorney stipulated that the payment from Lakeland to Ruffolo was a fraudulent transfer — that Aker was the “initial transferee” under …