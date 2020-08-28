An international dispute about allegedly shoddy “sideloaders” that a Bolingbrook company (Perkins Manufacturing) supplied to a Canadian firm (Haul-All Equipment Ltd.) for installation on waste collection trucks generated interesting issues about preemption under the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (referred to as CISG) and tortious interference with a business relationship under Illinois law. Canada and the U.S. both ratified the CISG. When Perkins sued Haul-All in Chicago for …