Tri-Plex Technical Services says its carpet cleaning products aren’t as effective as cleansers sold by six of its competitors. But that’s allegedly because the rivals violate Illinois environmental laws that limit levels of phosphorous and volatile organic materials in detergents.Suing in St. Clair County, Tri-Plex alleged the competitors failed to disclose to customers that they violated the Illinois Regulation of Phosphorous in Detergents Act. Two of them also allegedly failed to disclose their violations of VOM …