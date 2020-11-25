Six truck drivers who hauled cargo as independent contractors for two motor carriers claimed the companies violated 49 C.F.R. Sec. 376.12, a federal regulation authorized by 49 U.S.C. Sec. 14102(a) that specifies the requirements for agreements between owner-operators and trucking companies. The plaintiffs say they had oral agreements with the carriers. But when the defendants attacked the complaint as defective, they attached written Independent Contractor Agreements, or ICAs, that were allegedly signed by the plaintiffs. …