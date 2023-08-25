The preliminary task for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case where the defendant died before the plaintiff filed a notice of appeal was to pick between two contestants — a woman appointed by a Cook County judge as administrator under Sec. 10-4 of the Illinois Probate Act and the defendant’s son — who wanted to substitute as appellee under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 43(a)(3). In what was a discretionary call, the son won.The appeal involved a fee fight following a 2020 decision that affirmed a judgment …