Unanimously reversing a judge who ruled that an obstetrician-gynecologist who suffered traumatic brain injury in a trucking accident was entitled to nothing for reduced earning capacity — even though she proved that her flourishing medical practice was damaged by her permanent impairments — the Alaska Supreme Court explained that the judge erred in thinking the doctor had to prove the amount of the loss “to a reasonable certainty.”“Two standards of proof are relevant to a lost earning capacity claim: the fact of damages …