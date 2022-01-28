Lisa Vandervelden’s medical malpractice claim against Saint Louis University and the United States alleged that resident physicians at Belleville Family Health Center were tardy in spotting squamous cell carcinoma on her tongue.The clinic was operated by Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, now known as SIHF Healthcare. She claimed the government was liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act because the residents — employees of SLU — were negligently supervised by precepting physicians who worked for the U.S. Air Force …