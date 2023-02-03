On appeal from a ruling that U Street Music Hall’s option for a five-year renewal of its lease in the District of Columbia failed to “adequately set out definite price terms” — because the first year’s rent was supposed to be based on “fair market value” and annual increases were supposed to be set “at a rate agreed to by both the landlord and tenant” — the D.C. Court of Appeals explained that courts across the country are split on “whether an option that contains a price term ‘to be agreed upon by the parties’ at a later …