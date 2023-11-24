In an appellate nightmare, Keith Frisz’s his first request for review of a Cook County judgment in favor of his ex-wife Marilyn Frisz was dismissed as premature — because her request for sanctions under Rule 137 was still pending. But when she withdrew the motion and he filed another notice of appeal, the Illinois Appellate Court tossed it as tardy.Delivering the bad news in Frisz II, the 1st District explained what Keith could have done to save his appeal in Frisz I.The sad appellate saga started when Keith alleged that …