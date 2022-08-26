With the rise of online attacks on witnesses, an increasingly important First Amendment-related dilemma is determining when “crime-facilitating speech” becomes criminal.Accused of witness retaliation via social media posts, Tawanna Hilliard relied on an article by Professor Eugene Volokh — Crime-Facilitating Speech, 57 Stan. L. Rev. 1095 (2005) — in arguing that 18 U.S.C. 1513(e) is “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.” Hilliard reportedly posted videos on YouTube that showed police interrogating two people she claimed …