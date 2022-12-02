Perhaps anticipating accusations of hypocrisy when he joined a 2-1 decision that concluded a defendant wasn’t entitled to relief from a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence because Congress used the word “and” to mean “or” in a reform law’s “safety valve” provision, a circuit judge who described himself as “an ardent textualist” added a concurring opinion on why “hyper-literalism is bad.”Section 3553(f) in the First Step Act of 2018 provides relief from mandatory minimums if:“(1) the defendant does not have —“(A) more …