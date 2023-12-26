The Utah Court of Appeals split on whether the Beehive State follows “the Illinois rule” or “the majority rule” on whether insurers who breach the duty to defend are estopped from subsequently asserting coverage defenses.Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., as subrogee, sued Jared H. Weston for allegedly causing an accident that killed another driver. Weston claimed coverage under a policy his mother, Joelyn Weston, purchased from Farmers Insurance Exchange.Farmers was eventually proven correct in claiming that the policy had …