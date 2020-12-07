There’s a gap in the Illinois venue statute. Although Section 2-101(1) of the Code of Civil Procedure generally permits lawsuits in the county where a defendant has its residence, and Section 2-102 specifies the counties where private corporations, partnerships and voluntary unincorporated associations are residents “for purposes of venue,” the General Assembly never got around to setting a residency rule for limited liability companies. In an appeal by an LLC that claimed venue wasn’t proper in …