This is the second of a two-part column. The first part appeared Wednesday.Reluctantly concurring in a ruling against two homeowners who argued that the Federal Arbitration Act did not preempt a special notice-and-acknowledgment requirement imposed by the Vermont Arbitration Act, Chief Justice Paul L. Reiber of the Vermont Supreme Court wrote separately “to make the point that the FAA was not intended to apply in this instance, and this outcome deprives the citizens of our state a remedy under the Vermont Arbitration …