At $500 a pop, the minimum award for each prerecorded call from ViSalus Inc. that violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act added up to a class action judgment of $925 million.On appeal, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals became the latest court to grapple with the constitutionality of statutory damages where “the prescribed per-violation award is constitutionally sound” but the aggregate award “is unusually high.”Concluding that “aggregated statutory damages awards are, in certain extreme circumstances, subject to …