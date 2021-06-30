Allegations based on evidence Christopher Redmon found on www.appliancepartspros.com about “diverter shaft seal” defects in Whirlpool dishwashers turned out to be crucial when he sued the manufacturer for damages based alleged breach of warranty and consumer fraud.Whirlpool’s attack on his class action complaint argued, among other things, the leaks alleged by Redmon occurred after the one-year deadline set by its limited warranty; the exclusive remedy was repair or replacement; and his pre-filing call to the company didn …