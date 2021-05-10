A 2015 deed conveyed a Chicago residence in the 6200 block of North Lawndale Avenue to Moshe David Aryeh and Shoshanna Aryeh “as tenants by the entireties, and not joint tenants or tenants in common.” So when David died in 2018, a few months after Performance Food Group scored a $244,006 judgment against him, Shoshanna claimed sole ownership of the real estate based on Section 1c of the Illinois Joint Tenancy Act. But there was a problem. Section 1c says that tenancy by the entireties only applies to a married couple’s …