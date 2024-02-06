As part of an ethics opinion providing guidance to lawyers on representing multiple clients competing for the same asset, the New York City Bar Association provided a model form for advance waivers.The association’s committee on professional ethics issued Ethics Opinion 2024-1 (Jan. 9, 2024) because there is a “dearth of ethical guidance for lawyers and law firms” on representing “two or more bidders competing for the same asset.”Here, with light editing and omissions not noted, are brief highlights of the scenarios …