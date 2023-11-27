It was a bad day for credit unions in Indiana and Wisconsin that tried to add arbitration clauses with class action waivers to preexisting account agreements.That day was Oct. 24. Focusing on different aspects of this post-agreement maneuver for forcing plaintiffs into individual arbitration of class actions about allegedly improper fees, the Indiana Supreme Court and the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled against local credit unions.The Wisconsin court concluded that WESTconsin Credit Union’s contractual authority to change …