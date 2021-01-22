After U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman decided Betty Summerland’s complaint against her employer (Exelon Generation Co.) stated valid claims for alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act, she filed an amended pleading that added FMLA claims against two of Exelon’s medical contractors (Dr. Betty Pohlman and Triangle Occupational Medicine) plus counts against all three defendants for alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy …