Agreeing to help the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by answering a question about the 2005 revisions to the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Act, the Illinois Supreme Court — resolving a key issue in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case where (1) the health-care companies that treated the debtor, Elena Hernandez, for on-the-job injuries asserted liens totaling $137,772 and (2) Hernandez claimed an exemption for a $30,566 workers’ comp settlement based on Section 21 of the Illinois act — concluded that the …