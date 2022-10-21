Delaware’s devotion to corporate contractarianism is exemplified by a 2018 Supreme Court opinion that interpreted a limited liability company’s operating agreement as permitting it to walk away from a contract with another company. And bound by that decision, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster had to reject an otherwise-valid equitable defense, producing an outcome he called “disquieting to a court of equity.” In the 2018 case, CompoSecure LLC, a manufacturer of metal credit cards, sued to invalidate its sales-representative …