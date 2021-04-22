Jamila Smith failed to file an answer when Christina Lattner pursued a pro se adversary complaint in Smith’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. Lattner objected to the discharge of a $4,270 tort judgment that remained unpaid because Smith — who also owed $3,196 on two student loans — didn’t have auto insurance. Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 55, Lattner scored a default. The “more difficult question” for Bankruptcy Judge Jack B. Schmetterer in stage two of the Rule 55 procedure was whether Lattner was also entitled to a …