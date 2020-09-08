Based on testimony from Leonard Black, mayor of Caseyville, Ill., that Bradley Vanhoose threatened to kill him during a heated confrontation outside a local tavern, a St. Clair County judge found Vanhoose guilty of misdemeanor assault and sentenced him to one year of court supervision. The appellate court reversed because “there was no evidence of conduct or threatening gestures accompanying the threatening words that would have placed a reasonable person in apprehension of imminent harm or injury.” People v. Vanhoose …