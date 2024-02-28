In a legal malpractice case filed by a nonclient, the Alaska Supreme Court turned to Sec. 51(4) of the Restatement (Third) of the Law Governing Lawyers when deciding whether the defendant owed a duty of care to the plaintiff.James Goard died in 2012. The sole beneficiary of Goard’s estate was his wife, Theresa Hester. But Robert Nesbitt, one of Goard’s creditors, was appointed as representative of the estate.Nesbitt eventually hired a Fairbanks attorney named John Foster Wallace to represent him.“Nesbitt’s time as personal …