After a detour into Delaware law on “zombie-like” creatures called “series LLCs,” U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger spotted a “gaping loophole” in a rule that authorizes judges to condition the refiling of a voluntarily dismissed claim on payment of fees and costs incurred in the first lawsuit.The litigation involved the MSP Recovery family of companies. MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC filed — and dropped — two lawsuits in Florida against Zurich American Insurance Co. under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. When MSP …