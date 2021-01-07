On Nov. 25, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an important decision appearing to rein in COVID-19-based deference to regulations constricting fundamental constitutional rights, and compelling lower courts to treat religious gatherings at least as well as businesses typically deemed “essential.” In Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, 141 S.Ct. 63 (Nov. 25, 2020), the high court issued a per curium opinion enjoining New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from enforcing certain coronavirus-based restrictions on houses of worship in …