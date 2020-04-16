With the spread of COVID-19, parties are looking to force majeure defenses and responses. The basic principle is a constant: Courts will hold parties to the contracts they made, and force majeure is an exception to that rule, excusing performance in whole or in part, forever or for a limited period, under its terms.

1. Is there a contract and what does it say?

There may be a question as to whether the contract contains a force majeure clause based on battle of the forms. The Uniform Commercial Code (Article 2-615), as well as the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods, or CISG, (Article 79), have different approaches to this issue. If there is none, then UCC Article 2-615 effectively acts as a statutory force majeure clause, as does Article 79 of the CISG. If the contract has a force majeure provision, it may provide a time frame for notice, or for how long the event needs to occur, and other factors.

2. Whose law applies?

If there is no choice of law clause, there may be a battle of which law applies in interpreting the contract. While most jurisdictions will apply the same basic principles, there are nuances or even disagreement on some points. For example, some jurisdictions will not allow a claim based on common law impossibility or impracticality if the contract has a force majeure clause even if that clause is not found to permit application of force majeure.

3. Does the event fit?

The more specific the items in the force majeure clause, the less it might apply to an event that does not fit in one of the specific definitions. The doctrine ejusdem generis means if there are numerous specific items, then a general term will not necessarily apply to a non-specified item that is not “like” the others. Bear in mind as well that frustration of purpose may remain a defense, where even if performance is possible, the point of it no longer exists.

4. Is the event foreseeable?

If there is a contract and it has a force majeure clause, then unless the clause reinserts a condition of foreseeability, foreseeability is not an element of the proof. If there is no force majeure clause, then foreseeability will matter.

5. Conditions

A force majeure “situation” may be labeled differently (such as “Impossibility of Performance”) or it may be dealt with as a contract condition. For example, a contract may have an “if, then” provision detailing certain events.

6. Government acts

Government regulation, by way of statutory enactment, “jawboning” and change of law can constitute an event of force majeure or impossibility or impracticability of performance, or under common-law concepts of impracticability or impossibility of performance.

The “shelter in place” orders, for example, could be the intervening act that affects impracticability. On the other hand, certain government acts that may be anticipated in affecting the market may be found to be an assumption of the risk by the parties unless expressly dealt with.

A force majeure remains a limited excuse for non-performance, and where a matter of a contract, the language will govern, and where governmental acts are not specified, the issue will be analyzed in terms of whether it fits the broad description or otherwise, if the jurisdiction permits the analysis, whether it is an appropriate intervening act that is beyond the control of the party and renders performance impossible under the circumstances.

7. Causation

All of the language in the force majeure clause is relevant, establishing discrete elements to be proven. The act complained of must have a direct causal effect on the reason for non-performance. For example, a clause that includes “terrorist acts” will not necessarily include subjective fears, unless, for example, “heightened fear of terrorism” is listed as an excuse, as one case noted. Issues of the party’s negligence or lack of care will also impact its ability to assert the application of a force majeure clause or common law impossibility or impracticality.

8. Economic downturn and loss of profit

Generally speaking, it is not a force majeure event when a contract simply becomes unprofitable. It does not cover the “vicissitudes of the marketplace,” as one court expressed. If the contract has a condition or benchmark criteria that link performance to such events or standards, that is different.

9. Request for assurance, anticipatory breach, good faith and fair dealing

Under the Uniform Commercial Code, by contract or at common law in various jurisdictions, if a party has reasonable grounds for seeking assurance of performance, it may request it. If such is not provided satisfactorily, then the other party may declare anticipatory breach. A premature or legally deficient force majeure notification may not suffice not only to qualify as adequate assurance, but also arguably may be seen as an anticipatory breach or repudiation of the contract.

Parties sending force majeure notices should be specific as to the reasons underlying and justifying the notice. Responding parties should consider a response that either simply acknowledges receipt and advises that the matter will be reviewed, or otherwise provide specific reasons for rejecting the assertion. Not all jurisdictions recognize an independent cause of action for breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, although it may be a defense, and improper use of a force majeure clause, in connection with other acts, may subject the misuse to liability.

10. Best practices going forward

The above discussion has addressed dealing with current contracts in place. Whether sending force majeure notices or responding to them, do not rely on a pro forma, boilerplate recitation. Separate and apart from dealing with the current contracts, consider reviewing and revising (or eliminating) force majeure clauses in contracts for future transactions.

Consider the use of conditions versus generic force majeure language to address specific exigencies, such as in the currency fluctuation example. To the extent that economic performance is to be anticipated, address those issues by use of conditions, and do not try to work them into a force majeure situation. It makes no sense simply to repeat in the contract what the law already provides.