Plaintiff attorneys Parker G. Stinar (from left) Bryce T. Hensley, Martin D. Gould and Mike R. Grieco have launched a new Chicago-based firm. Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC has an office at 101 N. Wacker Dr. — Photo courtesy of Stinar Gould Grieco & HensleyFour prominent plaintiff attorneys announced the launch of a new boutique law firm dedicated to mass-tort and personal injury cases.Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, PLLC, which launched Jan. 17, will focus “on representing victims of sexual abuse …