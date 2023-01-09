Where plaintiff brought suit more than two years after she had sufficient information to conduct investigation into violation of Stored Communications Act, claim was time-barred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.In December 2018, Barbara Uebelacker and Angie Schuman exchanged a series of Facebook messages using their personal accounts and devices. Schuman had just been fired from Rock Energy Cooperative and was upset. Uebelacker, who …