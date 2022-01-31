Twenty-three adult entertainment businesses are unlikely to prevail on their claim that Congress violated their right to free speech when it made them ineligible to get loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a preliminary injunction that would have required the Small Business Administration to consider the businesses’ loan applications while their challenge to their exclusion from the second round of the program is pending.Businesses that …