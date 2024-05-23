A former student does not have a discrimination suit against the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine for allegedly failing to accommodate her disabilities, which she claims resulted in her failing a test and being dismissed from the school’s medical program.In a nonprecedential disposition, a panel of the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found that U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois, correctly concluded the student’s complaint did not state a claim …