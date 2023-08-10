A student does not have a case against the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and several of its officials for violating his 14th Amendment rights by suspending him over a frat party during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal appeals court held.In a written opinion Tuesday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the U.S. District Court of the Central District of Illinois in dismissing the suit for failure to adequately plead due process claims.The panel found that student Rahul Malhotra failed to show that he …