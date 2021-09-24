A freshman at Rock Valley College in Rockford is unlikely to prevail on his claim that requiring unvaccinated students and employees on campus to be tested for COVID-19 violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on unreasonable searches, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois declined to bar Rock Valley from testing Caleb James Quincy Streight while Streight challenges the weekly testing requirement in court.The college is not forcing Streight …