A state appeals panel ruled the Cook County court system, not the Illinois Court of Claims, has jurisdiction to hear a student’s allegation that a professor battered her on a public university campus.

The 1st District Appellate Court found a suit against Chicago State University and its employee was improperly dismissed.

In an eight-page opinion, Justice Thomas E. Hoffman wrote that although the defendant professor Donald Winter is an employee of a state institution and state actors generally can’t be sued in circuit courts, those who act beyond the scope of that employment can be.

Since battery is a Criminal Code violation, such an action would go beyond the State Lawsuit Immunity Act, the panel ruled.

“The plaintiff alleged that Winter approached her, grabbed the desk in which she was sitting, and dragged it several feet. She also alleged that Winter grabbed her by the collar of her coat and by her arm, removed her from her desk, and dragged her out of the classroom,” Hoffman wrote.

“We believe that the plaintiff’s allegations are sufficient to support the inference that Winter committed a battery in violation of statute. Consequently, we reject Winter’s contention that any duties he may have breached in removing the plaintiff from the classroom ‘were not owed independently of the fact of his state employment.’”

The case stemmed from an incident in Winter’s class on Feb. 13, 2017, when the students were being disruptive and he yelled at them to be quiet. He singled out the plaintiff, Brittany Rideaux, who denied she had been speaking.

He responded that he was going to eject her from class, allegedly grabbed, dragged and pushed her into the hallway, then blocked her reentry and went back to her desk to kick her stuff to the floor.

She filed four counts, including one for battery against Winter, and three counts against the school’s Board of Trustees. She argued under respondeat superior that CSU was liable for its employee’s conduct. She also argued negligent retention, which doesn’t limit the employer’s liability when the worker’s conduct on the premises falls outside the scope of his duties.

Cook County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Lawler in March 2019 granted motions to dismiss filed by both Winter and the board. Rideaux appealed only the order granting Winter’s motion to dismiss.

Rideaux argued Winter acted beyond the scope of his authority as a public employee by grabbing her, breached his duty to the public more broadly by doing so and that the trial judge erred by considering things in the most favorable light for the defendant.

“We agree,” Hoffman wrote.

The court noted that the Article 13, Section 4 of the Illinois Constitution abolished sovereign immunity, but that the State Lawsuit Immunity Act provides that the state generally shall not be made a party to a lawsuit in court, except as provided in the Court of Claims Act.

Section 8 of the claims act states the Court of Claims has exclusive jurisdiction over allegations sounding in tort against public institutions, including CSU’s trustees.

The 1990 Illinois Supreme Court decision in Healy v. Vaupel noted that whether an action is against the state depends on the claims and relief sought, and that the lawsuit immunity act “affords no protection to a [s]tate employee who is alleged to have violated statutory or constitutional law or to have acted in excess of his authority.”

Whether an employee acted in excess of authority is resolved by looking to the source of the duty he or she is alleged to have breached. Rideaux argued Winter “breached a duty imposed upon him independent of his state employment — namely, the same duty to refrain from committing a battery that is imposed on all persons, regardless of their employment or employer.”

Winter argued the university handbook states faculty members are responsible for preserving an orderly environment in their classrooms, and that they may exclude students who are being disruptive. Thus, he argued, any duties he breached were owed as a result of his employment, not independent of it.

Hoffman and the panel disagreed.

“Accepting the allegations in the plaintiff’s amended complaint as true and drawing all reasonable inferences from those facts that are favorable to the plaintiff, as we must, the plaintiff has alleged that Winter committed a battery,” the court wrote.

“Battery is a criminal offense in violation of section 12-3 of the Criminal Code of 2012,” which states that a person commits battery when they knowingly and without legal justification cause bodily harm or make physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature.

Hence, the panel reversed the decision of the circuit court.

“We conclude, therefore, that the circuit court has subject matter jurisdiction over the plaintiff’s action against Winter,” the court concluded.

Johanna J. Raimond, of the Law Offices of Johanna J. Raimond Ltd., represented the plaintiff in the case. She could not be reached for comment on the decision.

Maura Forde O’Meara, an assistant attorney general, and lawyers from Jackson Lewis P.C., represented the defendants in the case. The office declined to comment. A message left at the firm was not returned Friday morning.

The case is Brittany Rideaux v. Donald Winter, et al., 2020 IL App (1st) 19046.