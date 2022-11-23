A federal judge rejected a bid by Subaru of America Inc. to force a woman to arbitrate her allegation that a safety feature on her Outback that uses a camera collected her biometric data without her permission.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois held Renee Giron may continue to pursue the proposed class-action lawsuit she filed against Subaru of America under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.Alonso acknowledged the financing agreement Giron signed …