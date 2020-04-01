Matthew F. Kennelly

A federal judge certified a subclass of plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging some inmates in the Cook County Jail are being denied prompt care for severe toothaches and other dental problems.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly certified the subclass in a suit Demetrius Whitney filed against Sheriff Thomas J. Dart and other defendants under the Eighth Amendment.

Kennelly had certified a class in March 2019 that includes current and former inmates who submitted urgent requests to be treated at the jail’s dental clinic but who did not receive an evaluation for at least 14 days.

The class period runs from Jan. 1, 2017, until a judgment is entered in the case.

The subclass Kennelly certified on Wednesday includes all members of the certified class who were referred to the Stroger Hospital Oral Surgery Clinic by the residential treatment unit’s dentist following their evaluation.

The named plaintiffs maintain they found during discovery that patients referred to the Stroger clinic for tooth extractions face additional delays — sometimes as long as three months — before they are treated, Kennelly wrote.

The plaintiffs, he continued, allege the delays are based on the fact that the patients were being referred from a dental clinic at the jail.

“Plaintiffs contend that this amounted to a policy or established custom of inappropriate delay violative of the detainee-patients’ constitutional rights, which caused them unnecessarily prolonged pain and suffering,” Kennelly wrote.

In addition to Dart, defendants in the suit are Cook County and dentist Fauzia Khan.

To be certified, Kennelly wrote, both a class and a subclass must meet the requirements set out in Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 as well as the additional requirement of ascertainability.

To be ascertainable, a class must be “defined clearly and based on objective criteria,” Kennelly wrote, quoting Mullins v. Direct Digital LLC, 795 F.3d 654 (7th Cir. 2015).

The proposed subclass, he wrote, meets the same objective criteria that led to the certification of the class and the additional criterion that the inmate was referred to the Stroger clinic.

“These criteria are both objective and clear,” Kennelly wrote.

He wrote the defendants do not dispute that the proposed subclass, with 198 members, meets Rule 23(a)’s requirement of numerosity.

The defendants also do not dispute that the proposed class representatives and the class counsel will adequately represent the subclass’ interests, Kennelly wrote.

He rejected the argument that the proposed subclass does not meet Rule 23(a)’s requirement that there are “questions of law or fact common to the class.”

Commonality means the claims of the subclass’ members “must depend upon a common contention that is capable of class-wide resolution,” Kennelly wrote, quoting Chicago Teachers Union, Local No. 1 v. Board of Education of City of Chicago, 797 F.3d 426 (7th Cir. 2015).

He wrote the suit alleges members of the proposed subclass “have been subjected to a common policy of unreasonable delay in scheduling oral surgery procedures following referral by a dentist.”

This allegation is bolstered by the defendants’ acknowledgement that appointments at the clinic are scheduled 10 to 12 weeks from the time a request is made without determining the urgency of the patient’s needs, Kennelly wrote.

He wrote the claims of the proposed subclass representatives also meet Rule 23’s typicality requirement.

A class representative’s claims are typical if they stem “from the same event or practice or course of conduct that gives rise to the claims of the other class members” and are “based on the same legal theory,” Kennelly wrote, quoting Lacy v. Cook County, 897 F.3d 847 (7th Cir. 2018).

The proposed subclass representatives, he wrote, contend they waited for months — one representative for three and the other for nine — before they were seen at Stroger clinic.

Kennelly held the proposed subclass meets Rule 23(b)(3)’s predominance and superiority requirements.

“Common issues of fact and law predominate in particular when adjudication of questions of liability common to the class will achieve economies of time and expense,” Kennelly wrote, quoting Chicago Teachers Union.

The subclass’ claims, he wrote, “unquestionably involve significant common questions.”

Those questions include whether long delays in scheduling oral surgery at the Stronger clinic are typical and whether such delays violate prisoners’ constitutional rights, Kennelly wrote.

And a class action is superior to other methods to resolve the subclass’ claims, he wrote, because its members “are already members of a certified class in this case.”

The case is Demetrius Whitney v. Fauzia Khan, et al., No. 18 C 4475.

The plaintiffs are represented by Patrick W. Morrissey and Thomas G. Morrissey, both of Thomas G. Morrissey Ltd.

“We’re pleased with his decision,” Thomas Morrissey said.

Dart and the county are represented by Brian P. Gainer and Monica Burkoth, both of Johnson & Bell Ltd.

Khan is represented by Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Joi Kamper.

The State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment because the case is pending.