A concrete company involved in litigation over a construction project is not entitled to take over its own defense at its insurer’s expense, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman declared Westfield National Insurance Co. may continue to represent Builders Concrete Services LLC using the counsel Westfield chooses.Insurers have a broad duty to defend the parties they insure, Feinerman wrote.“A corollary to the broad duty to defend under Illinois law,” he wrote, “is the general …