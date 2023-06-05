PHILADELPHIA — The company that makes the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone has agreed to pay $102.5 million to 41 states including Illinois to settle claims that the company engaged in anticompetitive practices, it announced Friday.The agreement with Indivior, based in North Chesterfield, Virginia, averts a trial that was scheduled to start later this year.States and the District of Columbia, led by Wisconsin, claimed that the company, previously a subsidiary of Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, made modest …