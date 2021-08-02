Chicago police officers sued by a man who alleges he was framed for murder are entitled to recordings of hundreds of telephone conversations between the plaintiff and members of his family, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole declined to quash a subpoena the officers issued to the Illinois Department of Corrections seeking recordings of any calls over a one-year period beginning in March 2013 involving John Velez and his wife, daughter or brother.Cole rejected Velez’s argument that …