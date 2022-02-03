The city of Chicago is entitled to recordings of many — but not all — of the telephone conversations a man conducted from the Cook County Jail during the three years he waited to go to trial on murder and battery charges, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings of the Northern District of Illinois granted in part and denied in part Jerrell Russell’s motion to quash a subpoena seeking items from the Cook County Department of Corrections that include the recordings and …