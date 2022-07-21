A federal judge declined to quash a subpoena seeking emails and photos from a friend of a Chicago police officer who alleges Eddie Johnson repeatedly sexually assaulted her while he was serving as the city’s police superintendent.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole of the Northern District of Illinois acknowledged the subpoena places a burden on a person who is not a party to the lawsuit Cynthia Donald filed against Johnson and the city.“While parties to a lawsuit must accept the invasive nature of …