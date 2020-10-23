Police cast the net too wide when they sought recordings of nearly 8,000 telephone calls a pretrial detainee made from the Cook County Jail, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert quashed a subpoena issued by the Chicago police officers named as defendants in Thomas Bishop’s lawsuit.Bishop alleges the officers tried to frame him for a triple shooting — one man died and the other two survived — by coercing one of the victims to identify him as the shooter.But the …