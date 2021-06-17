Where police officer sped through residential neighborhood at 98 miles per hour while responding to nonemergency, ran a red light, and struck and killed a woman, complaint alleged sufficient facts to support criminal recklessness and survive motion to dismiss.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James T. Moody, Northern District of Indiana. In the early morning of July 20, 2018, five South Bend police officers were assigned to an area in the northwest part of the city (Hiipakka team). Two of …