The father of a pregnant woman who was struck and killed by an Indianapolis police officer as she was walking on the shoulder of a highway failed to state a claim for a violation of his daughter’s right to substantive due process, a federal appeals court ruled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Ralph Lisby’s claim against officer Jonathan Henderson did not meet the standards set out in Hill v. Shobe, 93 F.3d 418 (7th Cir. 1996), and Flores v. City of South Bend, 997 F.3d 725 (7th Cir. 2021).Those cases require a …