Update: A comment from Robert Wilder, a senior associate at Odelson & Sterk in Evergreen Park, about the outcome of the case was added to the story.Plaintiffs complaining about noise after renovations to a suburban airport should be allowed to proceed with their case, a state appellate panel ruled last week.The 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa determined a group of homeowners in southwest-suburban Bolingbrook should be able to submit more evidence that air traffic increased after a runway expansion at Clow …