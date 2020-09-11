Where defendant could not show that testimony elicited was physically impossible or otherwise unbelievable, it could not be found to lack credibility as a matter of law.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Pamela Pepper, Eastern District of Wisconsin. In August 2014, Puerto Rico police received a tip that Orlando Medina was transporting firearms. Officers attempted to stop Medina’s car, but he fired gunshots and fled. Officers then seized and searched Medina’s abandoned car, in which …