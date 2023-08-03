LaSalle County is not liable in the suicide of a pretrial detainee, a federal judge ruled, but the man’s estate may pursue claims against a health care provider who works in the jail and the private company that employs her.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois held Seth Proctor’s estate did not allege facts to support its claim that deputies with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office violated Proctor’s right to due process.The estate contends deputies as well …